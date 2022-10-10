Lily Collins is sharing her love for her new husband with the world.

The actress opened up about her new marriage at the 16th Annual GO Campaign Gala Presented by Netflix and Beachbody.

“We can kind of conquer anything,” she told E!News. “We’ve been through so many changes globally, personally, and to be able to have a partner next to you that makes you laugh in times when you need it the most and helps you emotionally get through things, like moving to a foreign country for four months.”

The “Emily in Paris” star wrapped up shooting on season 3 of the Netflix show which is set to come out later this year.

She added, “I just feel so grateful that I have someone next to me to be able to accomplish that and your best friend with you all the time.”

Collins tied the knot with her boyfriend, Charlie McDowell, in September 2021 after announcing their relationship in August 2019.

The intimate ceremony was held in Colorado with a small crowd of their friends and family.

She marked the one-year anniversary of their union by sharing a sweet tribute to her husband.

“Thank you for being my rock, my constant source of love and laughs, and my emotional support throughout our time here yet again,” she wrote. “Our faces pretty much sum up this season. We certainly know how to work hard and play hard together. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell and I couldn’t have done it without you…”