The boys from blink-182 are back!

On Tuesday, the iconic pop-punk band announced that original members Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus are reuniting for a new album and world tour.

The reunion is their first since 2015, and it’s also the first time in a decade the trio have been in the studio together to record new music.

While the band haven’t announced the name of the upcoming album yet, its first single, “Edging”, will be release this Friday, Oct. 14.

To break the news, blink-182 also released an announcement video centred on a raunchy double-entendre, very much in keeping with the spirit of the band.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Monday, Oct. 17, and will feature stops around the world, including North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Australia, kicking off March 2023 and running until February 2024.

Openers will include Turnstile in North America, Rise Against in Australia, The Story So Far in Europe and Wallows in Latin America.