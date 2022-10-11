Elon Musk is stepping into the fray of Kanye West’s latest scandal.

In a tweet Monday evening, the Tesla CEO shared that he had spoken to West about his anti-semitic posts, which resulted in him being kicked off both Instagram and Twitter.

Musk, who is currently in negations to buy Twitter, said that he expressed his concerns to the rapper, “which I think he took to heart.”

Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

On Friday, West shared screenshots of a private conversation he had with Diddy about his choice to sell shirts reading “White Lives Matter”.

“Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me,” West said in one of the messages.

The post prompted Instagram to shut down his account due to the messages violating their policies.

At that point, West decided to return to Twitter after largely staying off the platform for nearly two years, and was welcomed back by Musk.

Late Saturday night, West tweeted, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

The tweet was taken down by Twitter after an hour, and his account was locked.