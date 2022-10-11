A fun, new competition series is coming to Netflix this fall.

Mixologists from around the world will shake up the competition as they bring their A-game — and cocktail shakers — to the bar in the upcoming unscripted reality series “Drink Masters”.

With a culinary approach to cocktails and “wild ingredients” on hand, viewers will see “masterpieces of liquid art” come to life.

The official synopsis reads: “Twelve of the world’s most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master.”

Toronto’s Frankie Solarik, owner of BarChef — an innovative, premium cocktail bar — will serve as one of the judges, in addition to author, mixologist and bar owner Julie Reiner. The series will also feature two Montreal-based mixologists competing to be named The Ultimate Drink Master. Actor and comedian Tone Bell is set to host.

“Drink Masters” will quench your thirst beginning Oct. 28 when the 10-episode series drops on Netflix.