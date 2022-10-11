Click to share this via email

Hollywood is mourning.

Actress Eileen Ryan, mother of Sean Penn and the late Chris Penn, died at her home in Malibu on Oct. 9, a week before turning 95, a publicist announced to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ryan’s eldest son Michael Penn also confirmed the news in a post on Twitter, alongside a throwback photo.

We lost mom yesterday 💔 pic.twitter.com/r9XSKdEeE5 — Michael Penn (@MPenn) October 10, 2022

Born Eileen Annucci, the actress got her start onstage, making her Broadway debut in Sing Till Tomorrow in 1953.

She and late husband Leo Penn met while rehearsing a production of The Iceman Cometh in 1957.

Ryan also appeared in guest roles in numerous TV series, including “The Twilight Zone”, “ER”, “Grey’s Anatomy”, and more.

She also appeared in a number of films, like “Magnolia”, “Parenthood” and her final film role in 2016’s “Rules Don’t Apply”.