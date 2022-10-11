Sherlock Holmes’ smarter, younger sister is back.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted a new trailer for “Enola Holmes 2”, with Millie Bobby Brown returning to solve another big mystery.

“Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems,” the official description reads. “Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister.”

The synopsis continues, “But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world — from London’s sinister factories and colourful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!”

Along with all the humour and mystery, the trailer shows off some of the action in store, and features the return of Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes.

Directed by Harry Bradbeer, the film also stars David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

“Enola Holmes 2” premieres Nov. 4.