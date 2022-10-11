Tom Brady sat down for a candid interview about dealing with life’s challenges and the stress that comes along with them. The interview comes amid divorce rumours with his wife Gisele Bündchen.

The Buccaneers quarterback appeared on the latest episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” where he addressed how he takes care of his mental health.

“Everyone has different situations in their life and children and you worry about their mental health,” Brady said. “You worry about your parents, obviously yourself. I think I’ve had to learn a lot of things over a long period of time in sports.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Celebrates ‘Perfect Night’ Amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumours

“I think there’s an intense amount of stress that we all deal with,” he continued, “and how do you relieve stress so that you’re not inflicting so much damage on yourself through stress response?”

The NFL star noted that “taking care of your mind’s really important,” in addition to your body. He shared that, over the years, he’s been taking physical and mental therapy.

“I think there was a part of us where we felt like, Suck it up and deal with it. And I think you realize that there’s a lot, especially in today’s day and age,” Brady said, given “how fast things are happening in life for all of us, and the amount of responsibilities we have.”

The Tampa Bay player believes “there’s part of us that are held to a certain standard that we’re almost inhuman.”

READ MORE: Source: Gisele Bündchen ‘Is Done’ With Marriage To Tom Brady

“You know, you hear this a lot from people that say, ‘I’m only human,'” he explained. “We are only human. We’re not inhuman. We’re not immune to a lot of the things that just life brings us. We’re not robots.”

“You wake up every day trying to do the best you can do, understanding that life has its stresses,” Brady continued, noting that it’s important to “deal with them with a great support system” and “understanding.”

“Having some introspectiveness in your life where you can look at yourself and say, ‘Where do I need to commit my time and energy to?'” is another coping mechanism, the athlete added. “And how can I lessen some of the stress and lessen the burden on me so that I can be good for people around me?”

READ MORE: Report: Tom Brady Is ‘Hurting’ Amid Gisele Bundchen Friction: ‘He Hasn’t Had A Lot Of Things Go Wrong In His Life’

“Those are all different things that you work at,” he said. “I worked at them when I was 20. There was a lot of things that I was going through when I was 20. There was a lot of things I was going through in my 30s. There’s things I’m going through in my 40s.

“And it’s life. And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life,” he shared. “And that’s what we’re all trying to do. We’re trying to do it the best way we can.”