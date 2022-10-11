Click to share this via email

The coronation of King Charles III is set in stone.

King Charles will officially be crowned on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Buckingham Palace announced the news on Tuesday. The coronation event takes place at Westminster Abbey in London, England — the same location British monarchs have been crowned for nine centuries.

The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey. The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 11, 2022

“The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement published by People.

King Charles, 73, will be crowned alongside his wife Queen Camilla. The coronation is symbolic as Charles was officially recognized as King the moment that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II died.

The coronation is scheduled earlier than anticipated. Many believed the event to take place on June 2, the 71st anniversary of Queen Elizabeths’ coronation day.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, 2022. She was 96 years old.