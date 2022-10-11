Marvel Studios’ new “Blade” won’t forge ahead quite yet.

Marvel needs more time to sharpen their vampire hunter movie starring Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”, “Moonlight”). The studio is shutting down activities pertaining to production in Atlanta, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new “Blade” movie was scheduled to start filming in November; however, Marvel is on the look out for a new director after the departure of filmmaker Bassim Tariq two weeks ago. The movie was originally scheduled to premiere on Nov. 3, 2023 but that timeline appears untenable now.

Expectations were that Marvel would quickly assign a new director following Tariq’s departure. The studio is now exploring a more patient approach as it gears towards a reported production start in early 2023.

The original “Blade” movie starred Wesley Snipes as the titular antihero. It was released on Aug. 21, 1998 and followed by two sequels. The version starring Ali will be a reboot set in the continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Meanwhile, the “Blade” delay has caused other dominos to fall within the MCU, with the studio announcing new delayed release dates for several other anticipated Marvel movies.

According to Variety, the new release date for “Blade” is now Sept. 6, 2024, which had previously been the release date for “Deadpool 3” — which has now been bumped to Nov. 8, 2024.

Other new release dates announced include: “Fantastic Four”, pushed to Feb. 14, 2025; an untitled Marvel film, delayed from from Feb. 14, 2025 to Nov. 7, 2025; “Avengers: Secret Wars”, pushed from Nov. 7, 2025 to May 1, 2026; and another untitled Marvel film, originally set for May 1, 2026, which has been removed from the schedule of releases entirely.