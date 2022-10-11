Marvel Studios’ new “Blade” won’t forge ahead quite yet.

Marvel needs more time to sharpen their vampire hunter movie starring Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”, “Moonlight”). The studio is shutting down activities pertaining to production in Atlanta, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves Reveals Ghost Rider Would Be His Dream Marvel Character To Play

The new “Blade” movie was scheduled to start filming in November; however, Marvel is on the look out for a new director after the departure of filmmaker Bassim Tariq two weeks ago. The movie was originally scheduled to premiere on Nov. 3, 2023 but that timeline appears untenable now.

Expectations were that Marvel would quickly assign a new director following Tariq’s departure. The studio is now exploring a more patient approach as it gears towards a reported production start in early 2023.

READ MORE: Bad Bunny To Be Directed By Jonas Cuaron In Marvel Film ‘El Muerto’

The original “Blade” movie starred Wesley Snipes as the titular antihero. It was released on Aug. 21, 1998 and followed by two sequels. The version starring Ali will be a reboot set in the continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.