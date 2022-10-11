Jonathan Majors stars on the cover of the November 2022 issue of Men’s Health — the Strength In Diversity issue. The breakout actor has made quite the transformation, not just physically but in his acting career too.

The rising actor is about to level up again in two of the most physically demanding roles of his career — a boxer in the next installment of “Creed” and an asocial bodybuilder in “Magazine Dreams”. For both characters, Majors refused to use fake weights during workout scenes, stating he’d rather lift heavy weights “all day” instead of “putting fake weights on.”

“I haven’t been training for the past three months to get here and use Styrofoam,” the actor tells the magazine. “Put these f**king weights on so we can lift it, so you can shoot it, so I can tell the story.”

Jonathan Majors — Photo: AB+DM for Men’s Health

The “Devotion” star says anything less is “like putting fake tears in your eyes. Or putting fake sweat on you.”

Majors seeks a similar approach when it comes to his ambition.

“When I look at a script, I look at the level of difficulty. If it’s going to be easy, I don’t want to do it,” he says in regards to auditioning for his next gig. He also feels the same way when it comes to doing stunts. In order to “tell the truth” and convince the audience that his characters are real, he does his own stunts like the “very particular way” he rides a horse in “The Harder They Fall”.

Jonathan Majors — Photo: AB+DM for Men’s Health

Although Majors has “always been athletic,” the past year of preparation for his “body roles,” especially for “Creed III”, has taught him “things about [his] craft and body,” he says, “and the marriage of the two.”

The actor will take what he’s learned and apply it to another physically demanding role he’s set to take on as Kang in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty”, slated for a 2025 release.

“No one should put themselves in a place where they’re hurting, but your own [physical] discomfort is not necessarily a bad thing. That’s growth,” Majors says.

For more on the actor’s dedication to transformation, check out Majors’ Men’s Health “Train Like” video above. His issue of Men’s Health hits newsstands nationwide on Oct. 18.