Kaley Cuoco very nearly lost her leg.

In an excerpt from the book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, shared by Vanity Fair, the actress talks about her scary horseback riding accident over 10 years ago.

The accident occurred in September 2010. While Cuoco riding at a Los Angeles ranch, she was thrown off her horse. The horse then tried to jump over her, but landed on her left leg.

After being rushed to the hospital, the severe injuries led doctors to think they might need to amputate her leg.

“That was the darkest, most frightening time in all 12 years [of the show],” recalls “Big Bang Theory” creator Chuck Lorre. “Kaley could have lost her leg. It was a series of miracles that allowed us to get through that and for her to come out the other end of that healthy.”

“They were talking about amputating her leg, which was devastating to hear,” co-star Johnny Galecki adds.

Thankfully, Lorre helped find surgeons who could help, sharing that Cuoco was soon “in surgery with the best surgeons available to stop an infection because her leg was wide open.”

For Cuoco, the experience was frightening, especially since she went into surgery without knowing whether the leg would need to be amputated.

“Before I went into surgery, they made me sign something that said, ‘We don’t know until we get in there and see this leg, and it could come out that you don’t have it anymore.’ That wasn’t the case, obviously, but I had to sign something that said, ‘OK, you can,'” she says. “Everything ended up fine, and I was up and working a week later, but the doctors acted like I was never going to walk again. It’s still too much for me to go into, and it sounded way worse than it was. And of course it was spiraling and everyone was freaking out, which I get. It scared people.”

Galecki adds, “But I think it scared people in a good way, myself included. The first day I saw you in that state, I just shed tears in my garage.”