Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her recent health scare.
The reality star, who has been spotted in public recently with a bandage on her cheek, revealed it was due to a recent surgery.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kardashian shared her recent experience with a facial tumor.
“After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit,” she wrote on a photo of the bump. “I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.”
She first sought out the opinion of the two experts who told her she would need an operation immediately to remove the lump.
“A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face,” she continued. “I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face.”
Luckily the operation went well and Dr. Fischer removed “everything.”
“So, here we are…you’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed),” she added, “but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous these face bandages look.”
The mother of two then shared some of her iconic looks with the bandages on her face.
Speaking a bit behind her decision to share the intimate moment with fans, she said she wanted to post it as a cautionary tale to others.
“At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back,” she recalled. “And I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time.”
“Most people aren’t as lucky as me,” she concluded. “And I am forever thankful and grateful.”
Kardashian noted that when her face healed over from the surgery, she was likely to have a lasting face scar, but was grateful she caught the tumor early.