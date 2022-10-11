Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her recent health scare.

The reality star, who has been spotted in public recently with a bandage on her cheek, revealed it was due to a recent surgery.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kardashian shared her recent experience with a facial tumor.

“After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit,” she wrote on a photo of the bump. “I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.”

Khloe Kardashian – Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

She first sought out the opinion of the two experts who told her she would need an operation immediately to remove the lump.

“A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face,” she continued. “I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face.”

Khloe Kardashian – Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

Luckily the operation went well and Dr. Fischer removed “everything.”

“So, here we are…you’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed),” she added, “but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous these face bandages look.”

Khloe Kardashian – Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

The mother of two then shared some of her iconic looks with the bandages on her face.

Speaking a bit behind her decision to share the intimate moment with fans, she said she wanted to post it as a cautionary tale to others.

“At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back,” she recalled. “And I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time.”

Khloe Kardashian – Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

Khloe Kardashian – Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

“Most people aren’t as lucky as me,” she concluded. “And I am forever thankful and grateful.”

Kardashian noted that when her face healed over from the surgery, she was likely to have a lasting face scar, but was grateful she caught the tumor early.