Tom Cruise has ambition too grand for this world.

Cruise is notorious for the radical stunts he performs in movies such as “Mission: Impossible”. The three-time Oscar nominee is set to star in an action movie from director Doug Liman and Universal Pictures. The plan is for Cruise to make history as the first civilian to ever do a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station.

“Tom Cruise is taking us to space. He’s taking the world to space. That’s the plan,” Universal Pictures head Donna Langley told BBC. “We have a great project in development with Tom, that does contemplate him doing just that.

“Taking a rocket up to the space station and shooting and hopefully being the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the space station.”

The movie will have a reported budget of $200 million, according to Variety. Cruise’s expected earnings are between $30 million and $60 million for his work as a lead star and producer.