Ariana Grande is sharing a peek behind the curtain.

On Tuesday, the singer shared a post on Instagram featuring photos from behind-the-scenes of prep and rehearsal for the upcoming “Wicked” movie adaptation.

In the first photo, she poses with co-star Cynthia Erivo, who will play Elphaba to Grande’s Glinda.

Another photo shows Grande standing in front of a doormat reading “The witch is in,” while other pics and videos feature choreographer Will Loftis, music director Stephen Oremus and dancers Christopher Scott, Leah Hill and Comfort Fedoke.

Erivo commented on the post with, “Ilysm,” meaning, “I love you so much.”

Others, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Gad, Rachel Zegler and more also responded with excitement at the photos.

“Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu is helming the two-part adaptation, which will also star “Bridgerton” actor Jonathan Bailey.

“Wicked” will be released for Christmas 2024, with part 2 following in 2025.