Blink-182 and Tove Lo all have new music this New Music Friday

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – October 14th, 2022

Blink-182 – “Edging”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “The Drummer”, plus Return of the Dream Canteen (ALBUM)

Tove Lo – “Grapefruit”, plus Dirt Femme (ALBUM)

Wonho – “Don’t Regret”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “unholy – Disclosure Remix”

The 1979 – “Oh Caroline”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include joan – “don’t wanna be your friend”, Olivia Lunny – “Wonderland”, Elvis Martinez -“Mi Muchachita” plus Mi Muchachita (ALBUM), New Friends – “Waste My Time”, Bailey Zimmerman – “Waiting”, JORDY – “I Get High”, Marshmello and Juice World – “Bye Bye”

Keep On Your Radar:

Taylor Swift – Midnights (ALBUM)

Taylor Swift sent Swifties into a frenzy at the 2022 MTV VMAs when she announced her 10th studio album Midnights, which is set for release on October 21, 2022.

Carly Rae Jepsen – The Loneliest Time (ALBUM)

Carly Rae Jepsen’s new album The Loneliest Time is set for an October 21, 2022, release and will include the previously released single “Western Wind”.

Arctic Monkeys – The Car (ALBUM)

Arctic Monkeys make their grand return with their new album The Car on October 21, 2022.

Louis Tomlinson – Faith In The Future (ALBUM)

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson announces his new album, Faith In The Future, set for release on November 11, 2022.

Nickelback’s new album Get Rollin’ drops November 18, 2022.

Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)

Ava Max’s Diamonds & Dancefloors comes out on January 27, 2023. It will include the hit single “Maybe You’re The Problem”.