Tia Mowry and her ex-husband Cory Hardrict have no hard feelings as they file for divorce.

The “Sister, Sister” actress reacted to the outpouring of support from the public and fans after announcing their separation after 14 years of marriage.

She captioned her Instagram post, “Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community.”

“The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I’m so grateful to you all,” she continued. “New Book, First Chapter to follow. Love, Tia ❤️”

A carousel of moody photos of Mowry posing against a car accompanied the post.

Among the supportive comments was Hardrict who commented with a simple, “♥️✨” to which Mowry replied, “I love you.”

Mowry and Hardrict met in 2000 while filming “Hollywood Horror” and tied the knot eight years later in 2008. They share 11-year-old Cree and 4-year-old Cairo together.

At the time reports cited “irreconcilable differences” for the sudden separation.