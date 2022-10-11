Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96 in her home.

In a statement shared with People, her family wrote, “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.”

“In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury,” the statement continued. “She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”

Lansbury was well-known for her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on CBS’ “Murder, She Wrote”, but also had an extensive film and stage career. She provided the iconic voice for Mrs. Potts in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” and played the leading lady in Broadway’s Mame.

She was a three-time Oscar nominee for her roles in “The Manchurian Candidate”, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”, and “Gaslight”. In 2014 she was awarded an honorary Oscar for her contributions to cinema.

This story will be updated.