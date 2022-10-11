“Days of Our Lives” actor James Lastovic has been found safe and sound after going missing in Hawaii with his roommate, Nevin Dizdari. Nevin’s sister took to social media Tuesday to share that the pair got lost on a hike, but made it back to their car, and are on their way back to the Hanalei Bay Resort in Kauai.

“My sister and James are okay, they got lost on their hike but made it back to their car and are on their way back to the resort now. Thank you everyone for reposting and helping us reach Nevin,” Nevin’s sister wrote.

Per James’ mom, Lucienne, James and Nevin were vacationing at a resort in Kauai when they went missing Sunday. In a post shared to Instagram Monday, Lucienne said that the pair told a staff member at the Hanalei Bay Resort they were headed for Kokee State Park, where they were going to do a long trail hike. They also asked for directions to Shipwreck Beach.

According to Lucienne, who ended up flying out to Kauai to search for the pair, the 27-year-old actor and his roommate were scheduled to be back in Los Angeles Monday, but never arrived. After their day out, the pair did not return to the resort Sunday night, leaving behind all their belongings — which have since been turned over to the police. She says they were driving a black Nissan at the time they got lost.

“MY SON James AND HIS ROOMMATE Nevin ARE MISSING! These 2 young adults stayed over at the Hanalei Bay Resort this past Friday Oct 7, Saturday Oct 8 and yesterday, Sunday Oct 9. They were due to fly back today but never made their flight nor returned their rental car. This is NOT LIKE THEM! They are both conscientious kids,” Lucienne wrote at the time. “The LAST THEY WERE HEARD FROM was yesterday Sunday October 9th at 1:30 pm Hawaii time when they texted their hostess, Carrie Flanders at the Hanalei Bay Resort. The last they were seen was by Carrie Flanders yesterday at 8 am. Carrie is from Brea and was gracious enough to have them stay over for 3 extra days.”

She continued, “They asked for info about KOKEE state PARK so they could take the long trail hike. They also asked her directions to Shipwrecks Beach to the Cliff diving area. They never returned back to the resort last night. They left all their belongings at the resort which are now in the police’s possession. “They were driving a rental car from the Lihue airport from SIXT BLACK NISSAN SENTRA LICENSE KEX 072. Reservation number 9023821261. I am told there is a tracking company that can track GPS but not opened in HW til morning.”

Lucienne went on to ask anyone who had information about the pair to contact police.

ET has reached out to the Kauai police, who are handling the case, for more information.

“Days of Our Lives” fans know James as Joey Johnson – a recurring character that was on the show for five years, starting back in 2015 until 2020. James also appeared on the Netflix series “Insatiable”.

