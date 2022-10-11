Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian is meticulous about her presentation.

Kardashian recently reunited with Dr. Ashkhan Ghavami to tighten the skin around her stomach. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has worked with Ghavami in the past for various cosmetic procedures. The procedure is not a one-off but done in a series of sessions.

“I am back for my second stomach treatment with the man!” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram story.

Ghavami attempted to explain the procedure, which utilizes a microneedling tool, but Kardashian was more concerned with the destination than the journey.

“Listen, we don’t care, we just want to look good. We just want to look snatched,” Kardashian said.

“It’s painful,” Kardashian said after her first session over the summer.