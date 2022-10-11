The world is mourning the death of Angela Lansbury, who died at age 96 after making her mark on stage, film and television during a career spanning eight decades.

As fans mourn her passing, numerous celebrities have been taking to social media to share tributes to the “Murder, She Wrote” star.

READ MORE: Angela Lansbury, Star Of ‘Murder, She Wrote’, Dies At 96

Among the many to honour the late actress have been “Seinfeld” alum Jason Alexander, Broadway star Harvey Fierstein and “Star Trek” icon George Takei.

Check out a sampling of celebs’ tweets celebrating Lansbury’s extraordinary life and legendary career.

Click to View Gallery
Angela Lansbury’s Amazing Hollywood Career