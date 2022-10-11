The world is mourning the death of Angela Lansbury, who died at age 96 after making her mark on stage, film and television during a career spanning eight decades.

As fans mourn her passing, numerous celebrities have been taking to social media to share tributes to the “Murder, She Wrote” star.

Among the many to honour the late actress have been “Seinfeld” alum Jason Alexander, Broadway star Harvey Fierstein and “Star Trek” icon George Takei.

Check out a sampling of celebs’ tweets celebrating Lansbury’s extraordinary life and legendary career.

The great Angela Lansbury – one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I’ve ever met has left us. Her huge contribution to the arts and the world remains always. #ripAngelaLansbury — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury – She, my darlings, was EVERYTHING! pic.twitter.com/MLKlRNjxhA — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 11, 2022

Rest In Peace Great Dame Angela Lansbury. She was a glorious one. pic.twitter.com/BJWL7HAcDX — Mario Cantone (@macantone) October 11, 2022

Saddened to hear Dame Angela Lansbury has passed away. A fine actress and was always very kind to me on the number of occasions we met. Another legend lost pic.twitter.com/GcvLLy2QOj — Stuart Antony (@STU_ACTOR) October 11, 2022

I'll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night. Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead. She was incredibly lovely and I'm so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) October 11, 2022

RIP Angela Lansbury. This is what stardom means, especially in the theater: she provided the most fabulous, irreplaceable joy. She was beloved as a person and an actress, and managed to be approachable, glamorous and heartbreaking. She'll be missed, celebrated and adored pic.twitter.com/8HVhQRFv4C — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 11, 2022

So privileged I got to spend time with this incredible woman. No one like her. 💔 Rest In Peace, Ms Angela. ⁦@_AngelaLansbury⁩ ⁦@KerryButlerNyc⁩ ⁦@BrillCorey⁩ #GoreVidalsTheBestMan pic.twitter.com/dewX3lU0LL — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) October 11, 2022

Nobody did Mame quite like her. Rest in peace, Angela Lansbury. Thank you for your art & wisdom 💔 pic.twitter.com/6NajtxKMa3 — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) October 11, 2022

One of my first acting jobs in Hollywood was on #MurderSheWrote with the great Angela Lansbury. She was very kind to me, extremely focused, dignified but not stuffy, and always prepared.

I was very lucky to work with such a consummate professional early in my career. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) October 11, 2022

It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. #AngelaLansbury was that artist. From “Mame” to “Bedknobs” to “Murder She Wrote” to “B&TB” to “Mary Poppins Returns” she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend🙏 pic.twitter.com/CTFlrL5GPU — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 11, 2022

Disney’s beloved Mrs. Potts, Angela Lansbury…a consummate professional, a talented actress, and a lovely person. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/QsV8oEHOPh — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) October 11, 2022

The illustrious Angela Lansbury, 17 years old and receives her first Oscar Nomination for

GASLIGHT! Rest in peace, dear lady! pic.twitter.com/Tj9Eka6z8e — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) October 11, 2022

We lost another amazing woman and talent – Dame Angela Lansbury. Your talent and career were an inspiration to the world. Rest in peace, dearest Angela. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/phv7D6SVFB — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 11, 2022

#RIP dear Angela Lansbury. Musical theater is now dead — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury. One of the greatest. I’ll never forget her many amazing performances or the time she accepted an invitation to our house for dinner. RIP. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) October 11, 2022