It’s going to be a girl for Kaley Cuoco and Tommy Pelphrey!

“The Big Bang Theory” actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram saying, “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon… I Love you @tommypelphrey!!!” Tom Pelphery also shared the happy news with fans on Instagram and wrote in a separate post, “And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco.”

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco Almost Had Her Leg Amputated After Horseback Riding Accident

The couple shared an assortment of pictures from the days leading up to today’s big reveal. Kaley shared a picture from the gender reveal and also a picture of herself holding the pregnancy test among others.

Cuoco and Pelphrey friends and fans posted congratulatory messages in the comments section. “It’s wonderful to see you happy pants,” wrote Sharon Stone. Actress Odette Annable wrote, “Kaley and @tommypelphrey!!!!! I am so beyond thrilled for you guys!!!!! Beautiful beautiful.” Lacey Chabert, Marla Sokoloff, Julia Garner and Madison Thompson also congratulated the parents-to-be. Ana Ayora wrote on Pelphrey’s post, “Can I put my babysitting application in?”

Cuoco and Pelphrey confirmed their relationship in May 2022.

Cuoco is best known for her role in “The Big Bang Theory”. She currently features in “Harley Quinn” and “The Flight Attendant”.