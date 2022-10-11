Now that Jamie Lee Curtis has matured into an “actress of a certain age,” she’s opening up about her past attempts to keep Father Time at bay — and what she wound up learning from the experience.

In a recent interview with “Today” to promote her latest film, “Halloween Ends”, Curtis, 63, admitted she’s tried Botox, but hated the affect it had on her face.

“I did plastic surgery,” Curtis told “Today” host Hoda Kotb. “I put Botox in my head. Does Botox make the big wrinkle go away? Yes. But then you look like a plastic figurine.”

READ MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis Says She’s ‘Absolutely’ Down For A ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Lindsay Lohan

The lesson she learned from that experience, she added, is one that she has passed on to her daughters, Ruby, 26, and Annie, 35.

“Walk a mile in my shoes. I have done it. It did not work. And all I see is people now focusing their life on that,” Curtis added.

The advice she gave her daughters: “Don’t mess with your face.”