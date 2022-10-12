Brendan Fraser got emotional again on Tuesday after he received another standing ovation for his role in “The Whale”.

The audience were on their feet for the actor following the London Film Festival screening, with the five-minute standing ovation moving Fraser to tears, the Daily Mail reported.

In “The Whale”, which is a psychological drama directed by “Black Swan” movie-maker Darren Aronofsky, Fraser portrays a 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair.

After the latest screening, social media users took to Twitter to praise Fraser for the role, sharing clips of him reacting to the incredible response:

Fraser’s reaction comes after he was left in tears last month after receiving a six-minute standing ovation for the role at the Venice Film Festival.