Brendan Fraser got emotional again on Tuesday after he received another standing ovation for his role in “The Whale”.

The audience were on their feet for the actor following the London Film Festival screening, with the five-minute standing ovation moving Fraser to tears, the Daily Mail reported.

Wow. ✨ One of the most amazing moments I've experienced in a cinema. Brendan Fraser starring as 'Charlie' in #TheWhale got the standing ovation it deserved at #LFF #BrendanFraser @BFI @A24 pic.twitter.com/CE7c3xEYnx — Lucy Jones (@thisislucy) October 11, 2022

Brendan Fraser has completed his emotional comeback + The beloved actor, 53, broke down in tears again as he bowed to rapturous applause from the audience at the London Film Festival on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/5mPjVGkllF — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 12, 2022

In “The Whale”, which is a psychological drama directed by “Black Swan” movie-maker Darren Aronofsky, Fraser portrays a 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair.

After the latest screening, social media users took to Twitter to praise Fraser for the role, sharing clips of him reacting to the incredible response:

Am I at Venice? 5 min standing ovation for Brendan Fraser’s masterpiece performance in #TheWhale. He had the crowd in the palm of his hand the entire movie. My heart is in my throat. #LFF @a24 pic.twitter.com/dHsCAErgu0 — Lauren Bradshaw (@flickchickdc) October 11, 2022

brendan fraser stayed to watch the whale and he went on stage afterwards 🥹 pic.twitter.com/4lBkL0hvzf — iana murray (@ianamurray) October 11, 2022

I have never seen a standing ovation at London Film Festival but Brendan Fraser just blew the roof off #LFF #TheWhale pic.twitter.com/DFILizrUuF — Jack Aling at #LFF (@AlingMedia) October 11, 2022

Fraser’s reaction comes after he was left in tears last month after receiving a six-minute standing ovation for the role at the Venice Film Festival.