The battle for control over Anne Heche‘s estate gained some focus on Tuesday when the judge ruled at her estate hearing that her eldest son, Homer Heche Laffoon, can oversee the estate for now.

The ruling comes less than a week after Homer filed legal documents, obtained by ET, claiming the “Six Days, Seven Nights” star had only $400,000 to her name at the time of her death. Those same docs state that Heche lived in an apartment and that she did not own any property.

The documents also state that Heche was working on a book titled Call Me Anne, which “is still on track to be released in early 2023.” Back in September, the book’s publisher and distributor — Viva Editions and Simon & Schuster — announced the 140-page memoir will be released Jan. 24, 2023.

As far as how Heche’s modest fortune was calculated, Homer, 20, claims the estate generally consists of “a few modest bank accounts, royalty payments and other income, a corporation in which the Decedent was the sole shareholder (used for projects in development and business functions related to her career in film, including a modest bank account and royalty payments).” There’s also her stake in her “Better Together” podcast and “future profits from her forthcoming book.”

Heche’s ex, James Tupper, and their 13-year-old son, Atlas, attended Tuesday’s 15-minute hearing in L.A. court, where Judge Lee R. Bogdanoff reinforced the notion that this is a 50-50 estate split between Homer and Atlas, and that nothing in that regard should be disputed.

What’s more, Bogdanoff stated that Atlas should have access to Heche’s apartment to gather his belongings, but that Homer is in charge of the estate for now. Furthermore, the judge said at the hearing that he believes Homer is fit to be the person in charge of the estate, while adding that there is no basis under the law for him not to be.

In a statement to ET, Homer’s lawyer, Bryan Phipps, says, “We are pleased — but not surprised — with the court’s ruling this morning denying James’ petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas. We look forward to the court resolving Homer’s petition at the next hearing and, in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently administer the Estate pursuant to his authority as Special Administrator.”