NASA has paid a special tribute to Dame Angela Lansbury after her death on Tuesday at age 96.

The space agency joined people around the world and honoured the late actress, confirming it was dedicating a cosmic rose shot by its Spitzer Space Telescope to her.

Lansbury was the voice of Mrs. Potts in 1991’s “Beauty and the Beast”; NASA cited lyrics from the iconic Disney film in its post.

Tale as old as time

True as it can be In memory of Angela Lansbury, we offer this cosmic rose plucked by our Spitzer Space Telescope. https://t.co/V1N0QynRDJ pic.twitter.com/zPduniVBsl — NASA (@NASA) October 11, 2022

The tribute comes after Lansbury’s family shared a statement on Tuesday confirming the star had passed away.

They wrote, “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” People reported.

“In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury,” the statement continued. “She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”

Lansbury was well known for her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on CBS’s “Murder, She Wrote”, but also had an extensive film and stage career.

She was a three-time Oscar nominee for her roles in “The Manchurian Candidate”, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”, and “Gaslight”. In 2014 she was awarded an honorary Oscar for her contributions to cinema.