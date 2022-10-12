Prince William and Kate Middleton brought some humour to a candid discussion about mental health during a recent radio show takeover.

William and Kate took over “BBC Newsbeat” for a special appearance this week, with them sharing how important it is to open up about the stigmas surrounding mental health.

The Prince of Wales could be heard jokingly trying to perfect his radio voice at the end of the show, saying “Thanks for listening” multiple times in different tones.

Kate giggled, before insisting: “Please use all three!” at the end of the clip, shared by BBC Sounds.

The show was recorded on World Mental Health Day on Monday and saw the royals chat to guests; 24-year-old mental health advocate António Ferreria, Emma Hardwell from charity The Mix, music therapist Ben Cowley and Dr Abigail Miranda from the Anna Freud Centre for Children and Families.

William urged listeners to build a “toolbox” of techniques and coping strategies when it came down to trying to work on their mental health.

“A lot of people don’t realize what they need until it actually comes along,” he said.

“You can be living one life one minute and something massively changes and you realize you don’t necessarily have the tools or experience to be able to tackle that.

“If we can’t look after ourselves we’re not going to be able to tackle the issues we feel we have to on a day-to-day basis.”

Kate continued: “There’s no right or wrong. Different things will work for different people and it’s just sometimes trying different methods, different opportunities that arise to help best support you.

“Everyone has mental health, in the same way as their physical health we have to look after it, in the same way we go to the gym, we need to look after and nurture our minds as well.”