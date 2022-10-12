Ryan Reynolds is honouring the life and career of beloved Canadian actor and comedian John Candy.

The “Deadpool” star revealed that he’s working on a documentary about the late actor’s legacy alongside Colin Hanks. Reynolds, whose producing the project through his Maximum Effort production company, made the announcement on Monday, in light of Candy’s name trending on Twitter ahead of the 4K re-release of 1987’s “Planes, Trains and Automobiles”.

With John Candy trending, I’ll just say I love him. So much so, @maximumeffort is working on a documentary on his life with @colinhanks. Expect tears. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 10, 2022

A rep for Reynolds confirmed the news, telling People, “The Candy family is giving Maximum Effort access to his archive and home video footage.”

The former “National Lampoon’s Vacation” star’s son Christopher Candy, 38, quote-tweeted Reynolds, sharing, “This is all true.”

“Boom! So looking forward to working on this with them and our family. This project is in great hands,” John’s daughter Jennifer Candy, 42, wrote in a separate tweet.

The exciting news was also celebrated by Maximum Effort who shared one of Candy’s famous lines on Twitter.

“You wanna hurt me? Go right ahead if it makes you feel any better. I’m an easy target,” the company quoted his character Del Griffith, a goodhearted but annoying salesman in the comedy “Planes, Trains and Automobiles”.

In the past, Reynolds has shown great appreciation for the Canadian treasure. In 2019, he commemorated the 25th anniversary of Candy’s death by sharing a touching tribute with the help of the actor’s children. Reynolds shared a video montage of some of Candy’s greatest moments onscreen, a clip that’s accumulated over 10 million views.

“His movies mean so much to me. If you haven’t seen his work, check it out,” Reynolds shared the following year on the 26th anniversary. Candy passed away in May 1994 at age 43 after suffering a heart attack while filming “Wagons East” in Durango, Mexico. Other noteworthy films from the late star include “Stripes” (1981), “Spaceballs” (1987) and “Uncle Buck” (1989).