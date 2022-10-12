Europe really loves Harry Styles.
On Wednesday, the nominees for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards were revealed, and the “As It Was” singer is leading the way with seven nods.
READ MORE: Harry Styles Breaks Billboard Hot 100 Record With Longest-Running Solo No. 1
Styles is nominated for Best Artist, Best Song, Best Video and more.
Following close behind Styles is Taylor Swift, who earned six nods, including for Best Artist, Best Pop and Best Longform Video, a new category, for her “All Too Well: The Short Film”.
Behind the top two nominees are Nicki Minaj and Rosalía, who each received five nominations.
The awards also feature 17 first-time nominees, including Chencho Corleone, Gayle and Stephen Sanchez, Dove Cameron, Doechii, Baby Keem, Kim Petras, Mae Muller, Saucy Santana, Shenseea, Summer Walker and Wet Leg.
Fan voting is open now, until Nov. 9.
The 2022 MTV EMAs will take place in Düsseldorf, and will air globally Nov. 14.
READ MORE: Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Dine Out Together Amid Breakup Rumours
Check out the full list of nominees below:
BEST SONG:
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito
Harry Styles – As It Was
Jack Harlow – First Class
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
ROSALÍA – DESPECHÁ
BEST VIDEO:
BLACKPINK – Pink Venom
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
BEST ARTIST:
Adele
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Nicki Minaj
ROSALÍA
Taylor Swift
BEST COLLABORATION:
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – STAYING ALIVE
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie
Post Malone with Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – Te Felicito
Tiësto & Ava Max – The Motto
BEST LIVE:
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
The Weeknd
BEST POP:
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
BEST NEW:
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
SEVENTEEN
Stephen Sanchez
Tems
BEST K-POP:
BLACKPINK
BTS
ITZY
LISA
SEVENTEEN
TWICE
BEST LATIN:
Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G
J Balvin
ROSALÍA
Shakira
BEST ELECTRONIC:
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
BEST HIP HOP:
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
BEST ROCK:
Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Måneskin
Muse
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
BEST ALTERNATIVE:
Gorillaz
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
YUNGBLUD
BEST R&B:
Chlöe
Givēon
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
SZA
BEST LONGFORM VIDEO:
Foo Fighters – Studio 666
ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)
Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It
Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
VIDEO FOR GOOD:
Ed Sheeran – 2step (feat. Lil Baby)
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Latto – P*ssy
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Sam Smith – Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)
Stromae – Fils de joie
BIGGEST FANS:
BLACKPINK
BTS
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH:
Nessa Barrett
SEVENTEEN
Mae Muller
GAYLE
Shenseea
Omar Apollo
Wet Leg
Muni Long
Doechii
Saucy Santana
Stephen Sanchez
JVKE
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE:
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
BTS | Minecraft
Charli XCX | Roblox
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox