Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

With Drake as his dad, it’s no surprise Adonis Graham had quite the 5th birthday party.

The Canadian hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday to post an array of sweet snaps from the little one’s superhero-themed bash.

Drake captioned the post, “Happy 5th to my twin 🤞🏽💖”

The pics included one showing Adonis sitting behind the wheel of an arcade car game, as well as another of the youngster’s mother Sophie Brussaux posing with him.

A further shot showed Adonis posing with Spider-Man.

READ MORE: Drake To Make His Debut Performance At Harlem’s Historic Apollo Theater

Proud dad Drake made sure to document the whole thing, with the last photo showing him holding an old school video camera.

READ MORE: Drake Trolls YouTube Music Critic Over Fake DMs

Brussaux also celebrated Adonis’ special day on Instagram, sharing an array of cute photos.

She gushed in the caption: “Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux… 5 ans déjà 🫣. I’m so proud of the beautiful human you are growing up to be. We’ve done a great job @champagnepapi.”