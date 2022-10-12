You’ve never seen A Christmas Carol told quite like this.

On Wednesday, Apple TV+ debuted the first trailer for the upcoming holiday movie “Spirited”, starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Is Teaming Up With Colin Hanks For A Documentary On John Candy’s Life

Photo: Apple TV+

“Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge,” the official synopsis reads. “Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, A Christmas Carol is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.”

Photo: Apple TV+

The teaser opens with Ferrell and Reynolds in silhouette, tap dancing away, before being whisked off in a musical Christmas fantasy.

Photo: Apple TV+

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool 3’ Announcement Has Secret Reference To Taylor Swift

With original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“The Greatest Showman”) and directed by Sean Anders, the film also stars Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani and Patrick Page.

Photo: Apple TV+

“Spirited” opens in theatres Nov. 11 before hitting Apple TV+ on Nov. 18.