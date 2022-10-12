Angela Lansbury is getting the last word.

On Tuesday, the New York Times published a video interview with the late Lansbury, recorded in 2010, which she requested only be released upon her death.

READ MORE: Angela Lansbury, ‘The Glorious One’: Celebs Remember The Hollywood Legend

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the interview, Lansbury looks back on her long and extraordinary career, from her first Oscar nomination at age 19 for her role in 1944’s “Gaslight”, to her work in TV and onstage.

“Owning an Academy Award too early is a deterrent because you don’t know what to do next,” she said of losing the Oscar for the role, as well as for 1946’s “The Picture of Dorian Grey”.

The actress also cited the character of Mrs. Iselin in the 1962 conspiracy thriller “The Manchurian Candidate” as one of the “great, great roles” of her career.

“I’m forever grateful I got the chance to do it,” she said of playing the evil character.

READ MORE: Angela Lansbury’s Iconic ‘Murder She Wrote’ Role Was Originally Written For Another Actress

Lansbury won her first of six Tony awards for her lead role in the 1966 Broadway production of Mame, recalling, “I had to take on a mantle of stardom. It was all about glamour and glamour was not something I had allowed myself to be associated with.”

Of course, most modern pop culture fans know Lansbury best from her role as detective novelist Jessica Fletcher in the long running series “Murder, She Wrote”.

“Jessica Fletcher is about as close to the sort of woman I might have been,” she said, “had I not been an actress.”

The actress added, “She noticed things. She had an ability to pick up on little bits and pieces that allowed her to solve a crime.”

Lansbury died Tuesday at age 96.