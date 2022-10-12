Christopher Meloni is loving being a “zaddy” at age 61.

The “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star recently sparked an online frenzy after stripping naked for a Peloton ad, after revealing that he liked to work out in the nude at home without blinds on his windows.

Meloni told People of his intergenerational sex symbol status, “It’s a second act to a certain degree.

“It’s a gas. It’s fun. I don’t know, has anyone else been crowned zaddy? Once it’s bestowed upon you, you have to just ride that horse as long as you can,” the star joked.

Meloni, who shares daughter Sophia, 21, and son Dante, 18, with wife of 27 years Sherman Williams, said of his family’s reaction to the whole thing: “My wife, she’s lovely, she gets it. Meaning she’s like, ‘Eh, whatever.’ My kids, on the other hand, invariably once a month, it’s ‘Really? Really?’

“Their friends will send them a meme that’s come out or whatever.”

“But I think secretly in their hearts, they get it,” he went on. “It’s cool, because we all have a good goof with it. My children’s friends bust my chops, but it’s all fun. It’s an honour.”

Meloni continued of getting older, “Age is a wondrous thing. You hope that with time you get a little wiser, get a little more patient and really come from a place of more maturity, which I translate to clarity and love.

“And by love, it’s not kumbaya, but a sense we’re all in this together, we’re all doing the best we can. It’s a more refined way to operate.”

He added, “Really just having an attitude of enjoying the ride. It’s great. Are you kidding me? I’m 61 years old and a zaddy. The lucky streak continues.”

The new issue of People hits newsstands Friday.