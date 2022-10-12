Amber Heard is taking the next steps in the appeal process.

On Tuesday, the actress filed an appellate brief with the court, laying out 16 grounds for appeal following her trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, in which he was awarded $10.3 million in damages.

Heard, who was also awarded $2 million in her countersuit during the trial, had indicated that she planned to appeal the verdict against her.

Vanity Fair reports that the new filing cites lack of “clear and convincing evidence” for actual malice as one of the grounds for appeal, as well as the court’s failure to to invalidated damages awarded to both parties by the jury, calling the verdict “inherently and irreconcilably inconsistent.”

Heard is also asserting that some evidence presented at trial should not have been allowed, while other evidence that was not admitted should have been, including communications with medical professionals and others.

“The trial court erred in allowing Mr. Depp to argue or suggest at trial that the jury could award damages based on statements or conduct occurring prior to the publication of the challenged op-ed,” the filing also reads.

Depp had sued over statements made in a 2018 op-ed by Heard published in the Washington Post, but Heard claims that he led jurors to believe she was also on trial for statements made prior to the publication.