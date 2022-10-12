Taylor Swift is gushing over her collaboration with Lana Del Rey on Midnights.

Swift is closing in on the release date for her milestone 10th studio album, Midnights. The 11-time Grammy nominee took to social media this week to shared details about her “Snow on the Beach” collaboration with Del Rey.

“‘Snow on the Beach’ featuring Lana Del Rey is track four on Midnights and I cannot get through that sentence without grinning because I am such a massive fan of Lana Del Rey,” Swift said an Instagram video published on Tuesday, per People.

“[It’s about] falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment.”

Swift continued to detail the song’s themes and gush about working with Del Rey.

“You’re kind of looking around going like, ‘Wait, is this real? Is this a dream? Is this for real? Is this happening? Is it really happening?'” she said. “Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.

“The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honour and a privilege and the fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I’m gonna be grateful for for life… Absolutely love her, and I really hope you love the song as much as I do.”

Swift will release Midnights on Oct. 21.