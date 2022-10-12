Gisele Bündchen reacted to a post about love and relationships amid the ongoing divorce rumours surrounding her and husband Tom Brady.

Bündchen commented on a quote shared by Jay Shetty, which read: “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”

The author and life coach was promoting his new book 8 Rules of Love, with the caption including: “Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that’s OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner’s values and goals.”

Bündchen simply replied: “🙏”

The supermodel and Brady, who tied the knot in 2009, share two children together; Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

Brady also has son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

There have been claims that Bündchen and Brady’s marriage is on the rocks for weeks, before it was reported that they’d hired divorce lawyers earlier this month.

The pair are yet to publicly speak out about the claims.