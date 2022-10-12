Prince William and Kate Middleton may be known around the world, but they’re trying to make life as normal as possible for their three children.

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently moved from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park. Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, also moved schools and now attend Lambrook together.

They’d just started when their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96 on September 8.

Despite their grief, People reported in their latest issue that the family are settling into their new home and William and Kate love the fact that the kids can play in the countryside.

“They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone,” a friend told the magazine, adding: “It’s a real, little community.”

A close family friend added that they are a “modern Royal Family doing normal things.”

The magazine pointed out that William and Kate try to do the school drop-off and pickup themselves most days.

This is said to be the first time nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo is living separately from the royals, as well.