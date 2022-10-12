The controversy surrounding Kanye West continues.

Amid turmoil surrounding the rapper’s anti-Semitic remarks on social media, the rapper sat down for an interview on “The Shop”, but now the interview won’t be airing.

READ MORE: Kanye West Locked Out Of Twitter Following Anti-Semitic Tweet And Instagram Account Restriction

“Yesterday we taped an episode of ‘The Shop’ with Kanye West,” said SpringHill CEO Maverick Carter, and co-host LeBron James, who was not present for the taping, in a statement to Andscape.

“Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used ‘The Shop’ to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes,” the statement continued.

“We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While ‘The Shop’ embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate,” they explained. “I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.”

READ MORE: Elon Musk Says Kanye West ‘Took To Heart’ Concerns Over Anti-Semitic Tweet In Conversation

The outlet also reported that production sources said West “doubled down on his recent anti-Semitic remarks.”

West was locked out of his Instagram and Twitter accounts over the weekend after sharing anti-Semitic statements.

Leaks to Vice also revealed more anti-Semitic comments from West in unaired segments from a recent interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News.