Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A sequel to “The Joy Luck Club” is on its way.

According to Variety, novelist Amy Tan and screenwriter Ron Bass are working on the upcoming flick, which will be a followup to the 1993 movie.

A synopsis for the groundbreaking, ’90s Asian-American film reads, “Four Chinese women along with their mothers delve into their past and try to find answers. Slowly, this search helps them to understand the complex relationship they share with each other.”

The original flick starred Tsai Chin, France Nuyen, Lisa Lu, and Kieu Chinh, as well as Tamlyn Tomita, Rosalind Chao, and more.

The sequel will see “the mothers become grandmothers and the daughters become mothers in their own right, introducing a new generation exploring their own relationships with culture, heritage, love, womanhood and identity,” Variety reports.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s Podcast Returns To Unpack Misrepresented ‘Caricatures’ Of Asian Women In Film And Media

The publication states that the original leading cast were in talks to return for their roles.

A director has yet to be announced.