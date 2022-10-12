The dirt on “Glee” is about to be dug up.

Friction has persisted among cast members seven years after the musical dramedy wrapped up. Discovery+ and ID have ordered a three-part docuseries about the behind-the-scenes controversies of “Glee”, according to Deadline. Key cast and crew members will share first-hand stories from the set.

READ MORE: Chris Colfer Has No Interest In Watching Lea Michele On Broadway: ‘I Can Be Triggered At Home’

“The currently untitled series will address the controversies surrounding the series, including the case of Mark Salling, who played Puck,” the publication writes. “Salling was arrested and pleaded guilty to possessing images of child sex abuse and killed himself while awaiting sentencing.”

The story also noted the death of Canadian actor Cory Monteith and allegations of on-set bullying by Lea Michele.

READ MORE: Lea Michele Reunites With ‘Glee’ Co-Star Darren Criss Backstage At ‘Funny Girl’

Ample Entertainment, the company behind HBO docuseries “The Invisible Plot” and Facebook’s “9 Months with Courteney Cox”, has been tasked with creating the series.