Pierce Brosnan once auditioned for the role of Batman.

Brosnan reflected on his audition for Tim Burton’s 1989 superhero movie, “Batman”. The James Bond star shared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” the hilarious and totally reasonable question he asked Burton.

“It was the last thing on my mind to be playing a superhero like Doctor Fate,” Brosnan told Fallon. “Obviously, I didn’t get the job.

“I remember saying something stupid to Tim Burton, I said, ‘You know, I can’t understand any man who would wear his underpants outside his trousers…’ But there you go, the best man got the job, and you know, Doctor Fate and I were meant to meet on the same page I think.”

Brosnan will get his superhero fix as Doctor Fate in the impending “Black Adam” movie. Brosnan stars opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the titular role.

“He’s a magnificent fellow,” Brosnan said about working with Johnson. “He’s kind of monolithic and beautiful and owns this role.”

“Black Adam” premieres Oct. 21 in theatres.