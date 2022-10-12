Brandy Norwood is reportedly recovering after possibly suffering a seizure on Tuesday.

According to TMZ, 43-year-old singer and actress was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after law enforcement sources got an EMS call to her home around noon. It’s believed Brandy suffered a seizure before she was taken to a local hospital.

Both the LAPD and the L.A. City Fire Department said the departments can’t comment due to HIPAA Laws.

ET has reached out to Brandy’s reps for comment.