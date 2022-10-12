Brendan Fraser wants his “Mummy”.

Fraser starred in the original “Mummy” movie franchise that released between 1999 and 2008. The franchise was rebooted in 2017 with Tom Cruise in the starring role, but Fraser wasn’t feeling the direction the remake took.

“It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie,” Fraser recently told Variety. “The Mummy should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary.

“I know how difficult it is to pull it off. I tried to do it three times.”

Despite the challenges with telling the “Mummy” story well, Fraser would “be open to it, if someone came up with the right concept.”

Fraser has been wowing film festival audiences with his portrayal as a 600-pound man attempting to reconnect with his estranged daughter in “The Whale”. He received standing ovations exceeding five straight minutes at the Venice International Film Festival and London Film Festival.

Many consider “The Whale” to be a full-force Hollywood return for Fraser, who has been rather inactive in recent years.

“You can’t get rid of me that easy. But I’m glad to have a job,” he said. “I’m still expecting somebody to walk over to me, hand me a dish towel and say, ‘Fraser, get back in the kitchen.’

“I was emotional because it was acknowledgment that what we did is making an impact. And that kind of response feels completely new in my professional life.”

Fraser starred as Rick O’Connell alongside Rachel Weisz in “The Mummy” (1999) and “The Mummy Returns” (2001). He returned to the franchise in 2008 for a third installment titled, “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor” with Maria Bello.