Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

MTV is bringing back their classic home tour series.

The network released the teaser trailer for the reboot on YouTube showing off the slew of celebrity guests they have lined up inviting viewers into their homes.

“This is where the magic happens in my house,” teases Kristin Cavallari as she leads the camera through her walk-in closet.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Tops MTV Europe Music Awards Nominations

Aerial shots of luxury mansions are shown throughout the trailer as celebrities tease their intimate tours.

Adrienne Ballon jokes in front of a full-length mirror, “I enjoy seeing myself naked.”

MTV “Cribs” – Photo: MTV

The list of celebrities set to appear include Nicole Scherzinger, Michael Strahan, Olivia Culpo, Dwight Howard, Leslie Jordan, Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker, Dennis Rodman, Ariel Winter, Jacquees and others.

READ MORE: Lizzo Says Her Fiery Acceptance Speech At MTV VMAs Was Directed At ‘Everybody’

The original show was the iconic celebrity home tour show in the 2000s and boasted an “all-access” tour of the famous residences.

MTV’s “Cribs” is set to return on Oct. 27.