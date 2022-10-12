When “Physical” returns for its third season, fans of the half-hour dramedy set within the world of 1980 aerobics will be welcoming a new face: Zooey Deschanel, who’s joined the cast for the upcoming season.

An announced by Apple TV+ on Wednesday, the former “New Girl” star will be joining star Rose Byrne for the third season of “Physical”.

According to the series’ synopsis, Byrne plays Sheila Rubin, “a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.”

In the second season, Sheila successfully launched her first fitness video, only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path. Meanwhile, she found herself torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. In addition, she also had to contend with no longer being the only game in town as the increasingly competitive aerobics sphere heated up, forcing her to outmaneuver some fierce new competitors as she pursues her dream of building her own full-fledged fitness empire.

Deschanel will play a character named Kelly, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning fitness industry.

Look for the third season of “Physical” to debut sometime in 2023.