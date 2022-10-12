Lizzo is headed to HBO Max.

The Grammy award-winning artist is the star of a new documentary from the streamer following her life and meteoric rise to fame.

Sharing the official poster for the film on Twitter, she wrote, “Finally telling my story, MY WAY. ❤️”

READ MORE: Lizzo Shuts Down Sexualization Criticism And Accusations Her Music Is For ‘White Audience’

Finally telling my story, MY WAY. ❤️ 11/24 pic.twitter.com/ilKZc4wImz — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) October 12, 2022

Billboard reported the official statement said “Love, Lizzo” follows “the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself. The HBO Max documentary shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom.”

Commenting on the film, Lizzo called her career a dream come true.

READ MORE: Lizzo Talks Romance With ‘Life Mate’ Myke Wright And Reveals If She Plans On Getting Married

“Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max,” said the artist. “From Cuz I Love You to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album Special, y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes 10 years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

“Love, Lizzo” comes out on Nov. 24.