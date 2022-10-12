Anne Hathaway’s “Devil Wears Prada” homage was completely unplanned.

The actress made headlines for her appearance at New York Fashion Week in September when she sat next to Anna Wintour at the Michael Kors show. She wore an outfit nearly identical to her character Andy’s outfit in “The Devil Wears Prada”. Meryl Streep’s character in the film is said to be based on Wintour.

READ MORE: Anne Hathaway Says ‘Roe V Wade’ Situation Makes Her ‘Really Angry’

Fans were quick to point out the similarities online, but Hathaway admitted it was an accident.

“It was kind of nuts, wasn’t it?” She said of the outfit during her appearance on “Today”.

Anne Hathaway talks about her iconic Fashion Week moment next to Anna Wintour: “I looked in the mirror and I thought ‘Oh that’s funny, I wonder if anybody will notice.’” pic.twitter.com/EdRkVioqMW — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 12, 2022

She recalled she “was supposed to wear something else, the shoes didn’t fit, this was the other outfit that came.”

The similar hairstyle was also something her hairstylist decided.

“And then my hairstylist, who was so lovely — I had never worked with him before — just said, ‘Oh I know what to do,’ and he threw my hair up in a ponytail,” she shared, continuing, “I looked in the mirror and I thought, ‘Oh that’s funny, I wonder if anybody will notice.’”

READ MORE: Jeremy Strong & Anne Hathaway Talk Getting Deep Into Character In New ‘Actors On Actors’ Interview

She laughed, adding, “You noticed.”

In the 2006 film, Andy wears an outfit consisting of a black turtleneck and a brown leather jacket with her bangs bluntly cut and her hair partially tied back.

Anne Hathway (wearing a Vince leather jacket, DKNY turtleneck, Japanese Fabric jeans, and Calvin Klein boots) – Photo: Barry Wetcher / TM & Copyright (c) 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved./courtesy Everett Collection/CP Images

Hathaway’s outfit for the Michael Kors show consisted of a black turtleneck with a brown, crocodile pattern, Michael Kors jacket. Her hair was also styled similarly with blunt bangs and her hair tied back.

Anne Hathaway – Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

“The Devil Wears Prada” was adapted from the book by Lauren Weisberger of the same name and was believed to be based on her experiences as an assistant for Vogue editor Wintour.