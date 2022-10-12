“The Vow” became an out-of-the-box hit for HBO when the docuseries debuted in 2020, detailing the rise and fall of NXIVM, a bizarre sex cult masquerading as a self-help movement led by Keith Raniere.

With Raniere currently serving a 120-year prison sentence, the series is back for a second season, with “The Vow, Part 2” promising to take viewers even further down the NXIVM rabbit hole.

According to a review in Variety, the new season offers “a tighter focus that benefits its storytelling” while covering Raniere’s 2019 trial on charges including sex trafficking and conspiracy, a process that reveals shocking new details about the cult.

The star witness in the new season is NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman, who is a wealth of information about Raniere and his methods.

“In all, this series builds upon and improves upon the work the franchise had already done,” the review adds, noting the “compassion and level of thought” with which the filmmakers approached the subject.

“The Vow, Part 2” debuts on Monday, Oct. 17.