Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s inner circle is reportedly siding with the Mrs. amid their potential divorce.

The strained relationship and seemingly inbound divorce between the two celebrities have dominated headlines. A new report suggests that Brady and Bündchen’s friends are upset with the National Football League (NFL) superstar for reneging on his retirement.

READ MORE: Gisele Bündchen Reacts To Post About Relationships Amid Tom Brady Divorce Rumours

“Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly. “They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele.

“This was really the first big issue they’ve had in their marriage. Friends are hoping they aren’t past the point of no return.”

Brady and Bündchen have reportedly been focusing on their children and working amid their marriage turbulence.

“Tom has been throwing himself into work and focusing all his love on the kids,” the alleged source said. “Gisele has been focusing on their kids and also working to build up her businesses and take some time for herself.”

READ MORE: Tom Brady Celebrates ‘Perfect Night’ Amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumours

Bündchen and Brady started dating in Dec. 2006 after meeting on a blind date organized by a mutual friend. They tied the knot on Feb. 26, 2009.

The estranged pair share three children: Vivian Lake Brady, 9, and Benjamin Brady, 12. Brady is also a father to John Edward Thomas Moynahan, 15, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.