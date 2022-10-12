Cher is looking to part ways with the 13,000-square-foot Malibu mansion she’s called home for decades.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Cher purchased the property, a 1.7-acre lot overlooking the Pacific Ocean, in 1989 for $2.95 million.

Construction of the Italian Renaissance-style estate reportedly took five years; the singer previously listed the home in 2009, asking $45 million at the time.

According to the property’s listing agent, Robert Kass of Hilton & Hyland, the main home features approximately 13,200 square feet of living space, while the property also includes a standalone gatehouse (which is used as a guesthouse),an infinity pool and tennis court.

“From every room, there is an ocean view,” Cher said in an email, noting that she often hosted “intimate dinners in the family dining room” and more elaborate “tented parties in the courtyard and pool area.”

The seven-bedroom home includes such luxury amenities as an indoor-outdoor gym, theatre, a meditation room and an elaborate bathroom modelled on a Turkish hammam. There is also a climate-controlled wig room to store about 100 of Cher’s wigs.

The home, added Kass, is something of a local landmark. “Everyone knows that house; it’s at the end of the bluff so no one is on the right side,” he explained.